Squirrel glider brings subdivision to a standstill

Council reporter Orlander Ruming reveals why most Dubbo councillors opposed a new development going ahead.
The proposal for a 33 lot subdivision is at a standstill due to the sighting of a squirrel glider six years ago.
In court yesterday, Allison Hore reports a woman was sentenced after she was the driver in a fatal collision in 2022, which killed her mother as well as a young man in another vehicle.
In sport, Ciara Bastow caught up with Dubbo College Senior Campus school captain Bailey Auld after the teams were announced.
Enjoy reading, and have a great day!
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.