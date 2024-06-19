'No sushi': Japanese-style pub brings taste of 'little Japan' to the bush

A new Japanese restaurant has opened in Dubbo, but you won't be able to order any sushi, and there won't be a conveyor belt.
Izakaya Wasshoi will be a Japanese-style pub, offering small, authentic plates of tasty fare, and drinks once the liquor licence is granted.
Owner Yuto Iketani said he wanted to offer the experience of "little Japan", given the land of the rising sun's growing popularity as a tourist destination for Australians.
Though there are numerous Japanese restaurants in Dubbo, Mr Iketani said the authentic tastes he craved from his home land were sadly lacking.
"I just wanted to bring authentic Japanese dishes to people in Dubbo," he told the Daily Liberal.
Mr Iketani is from Nagoya in Japan, and has enjoyed numerous careers including as a basketball player and coach, and an educational agent bringing Japanese students to Australia.
He learned about the restaurant trade in Sydney where he worked under a Japanese chef for 10 years. He described his training, which included knife skills, as "tough", and his chef and mentor as "really strict".
Now, Dubbo will benefit from Mr Iketani's hard yards, as he cooks up dishes that are sure to stand out from the crowd.
These include Japanese fried chicken, eggplant with sweet miso sauce, teriyaki beef, steak with Japanese steak sauce, chicken meat, and even Japanese potato salad.
Once the liquor licence has been granted, he plans to sell beer, plum wine, and different types of sake including one made from sweet potato and another made from rice.
There is an array of Japanese crockery dishes for sale, which Mr Iketani said would make lovely gifts.
The restaurateur said Dubbo has strong links to Japan, including through its sister city Minokamo, and he hoped locals would enjoy the Japanese atmosphere if Izakaya Wasshoi.
"The exchange rate is going down, and Japan is getting popular as a holiday destination. To [help people] prepare for the trip to Japan, or after coming back from Japan, I want to provide a kind of little Japan atmosphere," Mr Iketani said.
