'A family': Charity helps migrants settle in the Central West for 25 years

When a migrant family settles in Dubbo, often the first thing they need help with is finding rental accommodation.
Finding a friendship circle is also crucial and often this begins with a friendly face from the Orana Residents of Indian Sub-Continental Heritage, known as ORISCON.
The organisation has been helping families settle in Dubbo since 1999, and has been incorporated as a charity since 2016.
When Harshit Amin and his family moved to Dubbo in November 2004, ORISCON helped them find a house to rent.
"Finding a rental house was difficult, as we had no rental history as new immigrants," Mr Armin told the Daily Liberal.
Other difficulties included finding traditional groceries locally - as a vegetarian family, they had to source ingredients from Sydney.
The Amins, including Harshit's wife Dipalee and their two sons, Bhushan and Nisarg, planned to stay in Dubbo for a few years then move to a bigger city such as Sydney.
But they fell in love with the community.
"One thing that definitely stands out is the people of Dubbo," Mr Amin said.
"They were always welcoming with a big smile and very supportive of our kids during their sports activities like cricket, soccer, and swimming."
The Amin family knew only a few other families when they first moved to Dubbo and now, which is where ORISCON's network really helped.
"ORISCON played a crucial role in helping us settle in Dubbo and provided us with a vibrant social life, giving us a compelling reason to stay," he said.
"Through ORISCON, I expanded my social circle and found a supportive community where each member's helpful nature made us feel like we were part of a big family."
The family was able to celebrate key cultural events like Diwali and Holi with a large network of people, preparing food and participating in dance performances together.
"Our kids performed cultural dances on stage with others, boosting their confidence and helping them build new friendships," Mr Amin said.
"Additionally, ORISCON ran a social badminton club, which met twice a week. Our family started playing badminton in 2004 and remained regular members for years. This activity not only kept us fit but also provided another avenue for socialising."
Eighteen per cent of Dubbo residents were born overseas, according to the latest census (2021).
India is the highest population of overseas-born residents in Dubbo, making up 813 or 1.1 per cent of the population, followed closely by Nepal in third place with 729 residents making up 1 per cent of the Dubbo population.
ORISCON began as a small social group of three families and has grown to hundreds of families in its 25 years.
Some of the popular events the charity hosts include the Festival of Colours, Harmony Week gala night, and the Cross Cultural Carnivale.
ORISCON chairperson Gargi Ganguly said there are 300 Nepalese families and the same number of Indian families in Dubbo, including Punjabi, Gujarati and Malayali.
She said the migrant population was "an emerging and large community network", "contributing to the economic property of the region".
The group attends the Dubbo Regional Council new citizenship ceremonies, where it welcomes new residents and offers its services.
These include providing assistance finding housing.
"The biggest barrier to them coming here is accommodation," Ms Ganguly told the Daily Liberal.
"We work closely with the real estates to ensure they're not discriminated against ...
"We try to help them as much as we can to be connected with the network so they don't feel isolated."
The not-for-profit recently received $4000 from the Australian Government's 2023-24 Volunteer Grants program which they will use to purchase a trailer to help transport equipment for events.
