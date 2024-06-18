'Alarming': Children as young as 12 couch surfing in hidden homeless crisis

A charity manager is calling for a youth refuge in Dubbo to help stop children as young as 12 couch surfing and identifying as homeless.
Megan Boshell, area manager for Mission Australia in Dubbo, said youth homelessness was a "significant issue" in Dubbo, with most children falling into the "hidden homelessness" space.
"[We see] lots of young people who are couch surfing or who were staying with family or friends, sometimes in overcrowded situations, moving from house to house," Ms Boshell told the Daily Liberal.
She said they were "hidden" from society as they were not presenting as rough sleepers, which is "the traditional homelessness image".
Ms Boshell said family conflict was the main reason children were approaching Mission Australia and identifying as homeless.
"Domestic violence and family violence [are] playing a really critical part in that," she said.
"[We work with] young people who may be engaged in antisocial behaviour or criminal behaviour, where they're no longer able to reside at home or in certain households."
Other young people are leaving care, or they've had contact with the care system which "in itself can create issues in terms of their accommodation".
The rental crisis was a "significant" stresser for many families who were not able to access the private rental market, or were living in a smaller house than they needed and an older child was unable to live in the same accommodation due to space constraints.
Mission Australia works with children aged 12 to 16 in its youth homelessness accommodation program, and works with youths up to 18 in its other youth services.
Ms Boshell wants to see more youth accommodation in Dubbo, including a refuge.
"The fact that we do not have a youth refuge after you leave Orange, for Dubbo and the greater Western area, is alarming," she said.
There was also a dire need for more transitional and medium term accommodation options for young people.
"We need somewhere for those young people to then be able to go on to where they can build their own capacity to live independently," Ms Boshell said.
"Where they can work on their independent living skills, where they can connect with prosocial supports, but where they can do that in a really well-supported environment."
Mission Australia welcomed the NSW Government's increased investment in social and affordable housing and the funding boost for Specialist Homelessness Services announced in the June 18 state budget.
The national housing and community services provider said the $5.1 billion in funding for 8,400 social homes and the $450 million for essential worker housing would help meet the increasing need for safe and affordable housing.
Mission Australia Executive, Ben Carblis said, "the demand for new social housing in NSW has never been greater and the waitlist continues to grow.
"Any funding that helps to ensure those who are most vulnerable in our communities are safely housed is welcome and we hope this is just the start of continued investment in new social homes."
