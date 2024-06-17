Dubbo ready to show Orange what they are made of this Astley Cup

Astley Cup is the first thing Dubbo College Senior Campus school captain Bailey Auld looks forward to in the school year.
"As soon as the first day of school is back, I'm thinking 'alright Astley Cup is in two terms I'm ready to get ready'," he said.
On Monday, June 17, 2024 Dubbo College Senior Campus held their annual assembly to get in the spirit and announce the teams playing in the Astley Cup.
When Orange comes to Dubbo on June 27 and 28 Auld is ready to show them what the Dubbo teams are capable of.
"The game against Orange is always the one I look forward to every year," he said.
If Orange wins in Dubbo they will win the cup - something Auld is determined to stop.
"Orange is the one everyone looks forward to and we've always had a big rivalry so we're keen on doing our best to hand it to them," he said.
As the captain of the Dubbo Astley Cup soccer team, Auld is feeling confident.
"We've got a good bunch of blokes and a really strong team this year," he said.
Auld has played in all the Western Combined High School (CHS) soccer games to prepare for Astley Cup and is ready to show what Dubbo "is really made of".
The Western CHS team has made it to the Western Area final against Parkes who recently beat Orange - Dubbo's rivals.
"I think we will go well and should win that game," he said.
If the team wins the final they will be on their way to Sydney to play against other teams in NSW - something Auld says they have a good chance at winning.
For Auld's last year at school, the Astley Cup means the most to him personally.
"I also want to set up the young boys coming through as well - the year 10s that are in the squad this year," he said.
"I want to get them a win to make it memorable and get them excited for the years to come as well."
Aside from soccer, Auld believes Dubbo will do well in the athletics - particularly the sprinting events.
"I know Orange is pretty competitive in the long distance but I've got my two little twin brothers in the 1500 metre run so it should be good to cheer them on," he said.
With three siblings competing at the Astley Cup, Auld believes he won't have a voice by the end of all the cheering.
"The chant killed me...we are ready to get into it," he said.
Whether Dubbo win or lose, Auld is positive he will continue playing sport no matter what.
"It's what I live and breathe, it's what gets me up in the mornings and out on the weekends," he said.
