City's development slows but council still positive of a 'great outcome'

It's been a quiet month for development in the Dubbo local government area but council staff remain positive.
Dubbo Regional Council approved 36 development applications in May. They had a total worth of $9.6 million. The 42 applications in May 2023 had a worth of $31 million.
Of the applications approved in May 2024, 12 were for dwellings. There were 10 single dwellings and two 'other dwellings' which includes dual occupancies, granny flats and shop top housing.
The current financial year has taken a hit when comparing development applications to 2022/23. However, the council's development and environment director Stephen Wallace is still confident about the figures.
"I'd probably draw attention to last year's total value of applications that were approved, which was $340 million. That was an exceptionally good year. $278 million with a month to go [this financial year], is still a very good figure, although it's lower at this stage than we were last year," he said.
"When you do a comparison like that it can always skew the view but certainly heading up towards $300 million is a great outcome from the year."
Approvals for bigger developments are also in the works.
"The other point I'd make, is that this table represents applications that have been determined to date. We've actually got applications on the books, so work that's come in that hasn't yet been determined. And some of those projects are very large projects as well," he said.
The director said income projections from development applications were already above budget. He said overall income was very healthy, which was a sign "of the work that has been undertaken throughout the year and is yet to come."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.