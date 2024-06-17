Squirrel glider seen six years ago brings subdivision to a standstill

A proposal for a 33 lot subdivision on Camp Road is at a standstill due to the sighting of a squirrel glider six years ago.
A development application was submitted to Dubbo Regional Council for a 33 lot subdivision at 4L Camp Road. The allotments would range in size from two hectares to 6.81 hectares.
In 2018, an assessment of the site saw there was a squirrel glider. It was also assumed there were pine donkey orchids. Under the NSW government's Biodiversity Offset Scheme, both require the proponent to pay biodiversity credits.
The proponent proved there was no pine donkey orchid present, and those credits were removed from the conditions of the development application. However, a push to remove the credits because of the squirrel glider sighting has been unsuccessful.
As it currently stands, the credits for the squirrel glider would cost $59,000.
The council's environmental systems planner Lynton Auld said the difference was that while the orchid was assumed to be present, the squirrel glider was sighted on the property.
He said a subsequent ecologist had tried to disprove the presence of the squirrel glider but it was "a very difficult thing to do".
"The department has given us a set of criteria that must be met in order for us to disprove the presence of a sighted species and the proponents have failed to meet that threshold," Mr Auld said.
When asked how it could be proven squirrel gliders were still present, given they only live for five or six years, Mr Auld said it wasn't as simple as assuming there was only one in the area back in 2018.
If there were multiple gliders they could have bred, he said.
"The criteria from the department that would allow us to disprove the presence of the site would be significant habitat change... the site has largely or has entirely not changed," Mr Auld said.
Despite a close vote at Thursday night's council meeting, the majority of the councillors were against the development going ahead.
Councillors Lewis Burns, Pam Wells, Jessica Gough, Vicki Etheridge, Richard Ivey and Matt Wright voted for the application to be turned down, unless the species credits were paid.
Councillors Mathew Dickerson, Shibli Chowdhury and Damien Mahon voted for the species credits to be retired. And councillor Josh Black was absent from the decision.
A final decision on the development will be made at the June ordinary council meeting on June 27.
The proponent has already stated if the application is refused, they will take the decision to the Land and Environment Court.
