Which club has the best fans in the competition?

Could we see a massive mid-season move before June 30?
Let's hope so.
Clubs now have just under two weeks to try and attract outside talents before the deadline.
Nyngan's Con Mika made a big impact after joining the Tigers at around this point last year so don't be surprised at least one club signs a new player.
You'd be forgiven for thinking that Sunday's match at Carrington Park was a Nyngan home game.
Despite being four hours from home and not winning any of their four matches, the Nyngan faithful were in full voice across the day.
If they scored a try, won a penalty or the opposition made a mistake, the Carrington Park grandstand roared to the applause of the Nyngan fans, who had made the big trip to Bathurst.
They might be the smallest club in PMP, in terms of population and resources, but Nyngan has showed once again why it has the best fans in the competition.
Footy fans breathed a sigh of relief this weekend as the referees returned from their much-publicised strike.
As part of their return, ground managers were required to be more active in controlling things off the field and we got a site of this on Saturday afternoon when players were sin-binned during Mudgee's reserve grade match against Wellington.
Both ground managers from the respective clubs were busy moving around and keeping everyone in line.
There was a familiar face spotted playing for Orange CYMS reserve grade at Wade Park on Sunday, just not from this 13-man code.
Orange City Lions rugby union forward Don Dundas tried on the green and gold and made an immediate impact, chalking up some good metres as the Raiders boys struggled to contain his big frame.
Union often doesn't allow its forwards much of a run up so it was interesting to see the popular prop wind up and stretch his legs.
Also a congratulations to league tag stalwart Tori Moore for a century of games in green and gold. One of the pioneers of the women's game in the Colour City.
One thing a journalist never expects to get asked at a rugby league game is to play.
However, on Saturday night, the Wellington Cowboys were scrambling for numbers before their first grade match, leading captain-coach Justin Toomey-White to ask one of our own if he wanted a game.
After respectfully declining the offer, Wellington managed to put together side which included players removing moon boots to sit on the bench and a lot of chaos when finding positions.
