Sutton holding on to special memories during his Dragons homecoming

Prior to this year, the last time Camden Sutton wore a Mudgee Dragons jersey was in a grand final win.
Now, eight years later, he's daring to dream of repeating that feat.
Part of Mudgee's 2016 side which won a dramatic Group 10 grand final, Sutton is back at the club this season after a number of years with Dunedoo in the Castlereagh League.
Back at home in the Dragons backline, speedster Sutton has slotted in seamlessly and helped them to the top of the ladder at the regular season's halfway point.
"I'm really enjoying my time out in the centres," he said.
"This is my first year back in Mudgee after a lot of years. (Player-coach) Clay (Priest) has me in the centres and we are starting to gel."
Given their dominant start to the season - the Dragons haven't lost since round one - Mudgee are most people's premiership favourites but Sutton isn't getting too carried away.
"Last time I was here was in 2016 when we were in the grand final," he said.
"It's a long year, I'm just taking each week as it comes."
Having come through the ranks at Mudgee, Sutton left home in the early 2010s and spent time in the junior grades at South Sydney and Wests.
He's been back out west for roughly a decade and was one of the Dragons' best during their victory over the Wellington Cowboys last weekend.
Sutton was one of the try-scorers as Mudgee overcame a slow first half to win 36-10.
Finding himself at right centre next to Jack Littlejohn and livewire Ethan Pegus, Sutton and the Dragons have a wealth of firepower at their disposal.
Pegus was forced to move to fullback in the Wellington game after Tom Lawson left the game early due to a head knock which brought Nathan Orr onto the wing.
A former Western Rams representative, Sutton said his side was a bit off the pace against Wellington.
"We did it a bit tough there in the first half," he said.
"We went a bit away from our game plan which was to go up the middle. We came out in the second half after a talk and did what we wanted to do."
Mudgee remains two points clear at the top of the ladder. The Dragons are on the road next round to take on Bathurst St Pat's at Jack Arrow Oval on June 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.