Coach rues bounce of the ball and which team was 'very lucky to win'?

JACK BUCHANAN SAYS: "Macquarie are a team that always make you work for anything in a game and if they are behind it's not by much, so it was good to grind out a decent performance.
"Most impressed with our defence. They scored two of their three tries off kicks.
"I was happy with how we stuck in there and defended and then when we got the ball we didn't panic or ever look like we were chasing points, kept to our structure and eventually got there in the end.
"I'm pretty happy with how we have gone so far. To be five wins and two losses is pretty good. I still think we have a lot of improvement with how we are playing so far which is positive for us as we are still finding ways to win."
RESULT: Defeated by Parkes Spacemen 36-30
PETER MORRIS SAYS: "It was a bounce of the ball, unfortunately sometimes with footy that's what happens.
"We were good with the ball and scored a couple of nice tries. Parkes are a good side and our discipline at times let us down and gave them opportunities."
RESULT: Defeated Orange Hawks 40-6
CAMERON GREENHALGH SAYS: "The first 30 minutes was fast and hard footy. The scoreline blew out a bit but full credit to Hawks, who kept giving it to us in defence.
"We had to work hard for our points. In saying that we did score some good tries.
"There is still parts of our game that we can improve but I'm happy how we are travelling at the moment."
RESULT: Defeated Lithgow 36-30
CHAD PORTER SAYS: "I thought we were very lucky to win yesterday. We lost our way in that match.
"Our defence was not good enough to leak that many points. We will take the two points though and look for a better group performance this weekend."
RESULT: Defeated by Forbes Magpies 40-6
SHANE RODNEY SAYS: "40-6 doesn't read well but the scoreline wasn't a true reflection of the game. It was a real arm wrestle for long periods.
"Most pleasing thing was the game slipped away on us but the boys didn't stop trying, their communication and effort was still there.
"We had plenty of opportunities and looked good at stages but too many errors with the ball have been hurting us all year and it's not allowing us to build any pressure on opposition teams.
"We're back home this week against a really tough Bathurst Panthers team. They've been impressive this year and seem to be a really well rounded team.
"I'm looking forward to the challenge and if we can fix up our error rate and continue the effort I'm sure we can get the win to help get our season back on track."
RESULT: Defeated Wellington 36-10
CLAY PRIEST SAYS: "The way we performed on Friday night at training had a lot to do with our first half I believe.
"We had a chat to them at half-time and knew the plan and what we needed to do, I didn't have to say too much because the boys knew what to do.
"To go out and put points on them like that was really pleasing."
RESULT: Defeated by Mudgee 36-10
JUSTIN TOOMEY-WHITE SAYS: "That's just Wello mentality, once we put that maroon and white jersey on it doesn't matter what position we play or what number is on our back.
"We've just got to run hard and tackle hard, I've said over the last couple of years but we are turning young boys into young men.
"As a captain-coach I'm really proud of them."
RESULT: Defeated by Orange CYMS 28-18
JACK KAVANAGH SAYS: "I thought we had them.
"There was probably a period of about six minutes where if we defend we win. It's a pretty disappointing way to lose when you think you've won the game. It hurt a lot.
"Every team we play we seem to be losing the lead at the end. We're winning at half-time and then we're getting beat towards the back end most games.
"Last few weeks we've had six or seven players out, today we were nearly back to full strength and we should have won that game."
RESULT: Defeated by Dubbo CYMS 32-10
CHRIS OSBORNE SAYS: "Noah Griffiths got done for a week so I thought I'd give Mitchy (Andrews) a go there (at halfback)," he said.
"The boys just need to have a good hard look at themselves and what they want to achieve this year.
"I think all (finals) spots are up for grabs, Mudgee are the standouts at the moment and we've got them next week.
"If we don't change out attitude we might be on the back of a big score."
RESULT: Defeated Bathurst St Pat's 32-10
SHAUN TOWNSEND SAYS: "We still aren't playing our best footy but I'm pretty happy after that. We had a few blokes out and away but it's good to get a win to see a few happy faces around and build some confidence.
"He's just a good footy player (Alex Bonham), he controls things and we know where are going.
"He just controls things everything, he's calm and he's good to have there."
RESULT: Defeated Nyngan 30-24
JAKE BETTS SAYS: "That's just not the standard we want to play at. There's potential there for a good football side, we've got to be more consistent."
RESULT: Defeated by Bathurst Panthers 30-24
JAMES TUITAHI SAYS: "I think we need to work on those silly errors, concentration and a little bit of fitness.
"If we have the luxury of numbers to back it up on the bench, without the youngest playing a full game beforehand, it will probably help a heap."
