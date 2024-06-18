SNAPPED: Weaving workshops and winter whisky festival

This weekend saw the return of a popular event and some of our regular favourites.
Our photographer Amy McIntyre visited the Dubbo Library on Friday for Rhyme Time and a weaving workshop with Wiradjuri artist Rhonda Sharpe.
Participants in the workshops were taught traditional and contemporary weaving techniques using a variety of natural fibres and reclaimed materials like data cables and electrical cables.
Then, on Saturday, she went to the Dubbo Farmers Markets
Held on the first and third Saturday of every month at the park outside the visitor information centre, the markets offer a range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants.
Finally, she headed over to the Turf Club for the popular Dubbo Winter Whisky Festival which returned this weekend.
The event is Regional NSW's only craft spirit festival and brings distillers from around the country to Dubbo for a night of drinks, music and street food.
