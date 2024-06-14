Local creatives feeling 'disenfranchised'

The PMP referees have ended their week-long strike after a meeting with NSW Rugby League chief executive David Trodden. It means this weekend's games will be going ahead. Here's what NSW Rugby League had to say to Nick Guthrie.
Ciara Bastow has the latest on a woman who was in court after slapping and punching her daughter a number of times out the front of Dubbo Square. The 52-year-old pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault.
It looks like the town of Parkes is going to be part of the Parkes electorate, but long-serving Parkes MP Mark Coulton no longer will be. Confused? Tom Barber's story on the proposed boundary redistribution will clear it all up for you.
And local creatives are feeling 'disenfranchised' by lack of festival funding. Allison Hore has the story.
Have a good weekend!
Orlander Ruming
Deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.