Triple zero called after business manager assaults drunk teenage daughter

A small business manager has gone on a drunken attack against her daughter outside Dubbo Square.
A 52-year-old Collie woman pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, June 12.
Documents tendered to the court state at 7.10pm on May 27, 2024 the woman's daughter and her friend were drinking alcohol in front of Dubbo Square.
A man who was friends with one of the teenagers noticed she was very intoxicated and was falling over while sitting down.
The man became angry towards the 52-year-old woman because she had supplied the alcohol to the 14-year-old.
The woman slapped the man a number of times before her daughter got between and separated them.
The daughter walked her mother away from the man, before the mother slapped her daughter twice.
The mother attempted to go back to the man but her daughter kept trying to keep her away.
The mother then pushed her daughter a few times and slapped her another two times.
The pair then walked towards Bultje Street, stopping in front of Zambrero, where the mother slapped her daughter's face another four times.
The mother then placed her bottle of alcohol on the ground before punching her daughter a number of times.
Witnesses called triple zero.
Shortly after the police arrived they saw the daughter on the ground and asked paramedics to assist her.
The police spoke with the man who told them the woman had assaulted him and her own daughter.
When speaking with the daughter she said she was punched once and didn't provide any extra details.
After the police found the woman, she denied all the allegations and was placed under arrest and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
The police were given CCTV from outside Dubbo Square and saw the incident take place.
Magistrate Garry Wilson placed the woman on a 12 month community corrections order.
