Strike is over, but the problem is not

What a week.
It's reporter Nick Guthrie here to talk all things rugby league after another seven days of dramas in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
The referees' strike spoken about in last week's edition of FootyHQ has been resolved, but this is definitely not the last we've heard of this issue.
We brought you the news this morning the strike was over after a two-hour powwow with NSWRL boss David Trodden at Bathurst last night.
Having "grown tired of accepting abuse as the norm", referees wanted to change. If we truly are to stamp out this type of behaviour at our grounds, serious action is needed.
It's clear ground managers need to do more to stop any type of anti-social behaviour. If a fan is found to have made abusive comments, throw them out. If a ref confirms a player has said something abusive, send him off. We need these powers in place and acted upon.
Alcohol certainly plays a factor so that's something which needs to be monitored more, as well. People shouldn't feel it's their right to turn up to a game of footy - anywhere across the country - load up on beers and then yell whatever they want at players and officials.
The situation will definitely be one to watch around the grounds in the coming days and weeks.
On the field, there are a number of intriguing PMP matches ahead. There will certainly be interest around Dubbo CYMS and how they respond to their 68-6 hammering at the hands of Mudgee in the grand final rematch last time out.
