Local creatives 'disenfranchised' by lack of festival funding

With one local festival cancelled and another narrowly saved, it's been a tough year for the arts.
In May, the Dubbo Regional Council resolved to cancel the DREAM Festival for 2024 due to the number of staff hours it tied up.
And, only a couple of weeks later, organisers of Narromine's Dolly Parton festival announced it would be cancelled as it was "too risky" to hold without confirmed funds. A last minute grant saved the event.
Local artist Jack Randell, treasurer of Creative Assembly Central NSW (CrACN), said the loss of one major event in the region and near-loss of another was devastating for creatives.
"As a practitioner, I feel disenfranchised and disinvested," he said.
"When an agency doesn't support an idea, I take the attitude that it reflects poorly on the agency... so when the government doesn't want to support something, that reflects poorly on them.
"[These festivals were] a good idea that obviously had community support but the investment wasn't there."
When Dubbo council opened expressions of interest for a community group to take over the DREAM Festival, CrACN said they would support a group to run it but wouldn't have the capacity to take it on board themselves.
CrACN's vice president Erifili Davis, a local filmmaker, said without corporate sponsors or backing from council and government holding large-scale events is near impossible.
And, she added, funding applications can sometimes be "ridiculously complicated" for volunteer event committees
"It's hard for people who have lives and who are trying to actually be creative to spend 20 or 30 or 40 hours on a grant application that they might or might not get... that's a big, big risk," she said.
"First of all, it's competitive... Secondly, we don't know how much political stuff comes into it, but we suspect that there is a certain level of politics as well."
Susie Rae, president of the Narromine Dolly Parton Festival committee, said the group were knocked back from a number of government grants they applied for, leading to the decision to cancel.
However, under pressure from the Narromine Shire Council, arts minister John Graham found some funds to save it.
Ms Davis said the cost-of-living crisis changing people's buying habits and people buying tickets more last-minute meant grants and sponsorships are more important than ever.
"A lot of musicians in particular are saying it's really hard if you don't have any funding other than what you're getting at the door for a ticketed event," she said.
"They have to think, 'am I going to just see if, at the last minute, people are going to buy tickets or show up at the door or do I pull the pin'.
"It creates a vicious cycle as well because people think 'I went to buy tickets the day of and then the event was cancelled', so I'm not gonna bother next time."
Mr Randell said support for arts events and festivals is crucial not just for artists, but also the economy and community more broadly.
"When this happens on a broader scale... it generates goodwill and cohesiveness in the community," he said.
"It's not going to fix crime, it's not going to fix those serious issues, but it does create a climate where things will potentially heal themselves.
He hopes next year the DREAM Festival will get the backing it needs to return.
"One of the arts administrators in this community said at one point, 'artists will do stuff anyway whether or not we're there', and that's correct," Mr Randell said.
"But for a community to extract the best value from the creative practitioners in its community, they need to be visible and their work needs to be seen and engaged with."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.