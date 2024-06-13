Weekend games to go ahead after referees meet with NSWRL boss

Strike action from Peter McDonald Premiership referees is over and officials will return to ensure all matches go ahead from this weekend.
The Group 11 and Group 10 referee associations met with NSW Rugby League chief executive David Trodden at Bathurst on Thursday night.
ACM understands NSWRL will confirm a positive outcome on Friday.
The meeting at Bathurst went for roughly two hours.
It came after a week-long strike from the referees, who confirmed last Thursday they were "withdrawing their services" from all grades of the PMP, having "grown tired of accepting abuse as the norm".
The region's referees stated they had been "let down terribly" after what they considered "inadequate and weak" penalties handed down following an abandoned reserve grade game between Wellington and Forbes on Sunday, May 19.
That incident - where no penalties outside of concerning act notices were handed down - proved the final straw for the officials.
Referees from outside the region travelled to officiate the annual long weekend matches at Parkes while the situation gained national attention this week.
Former Australian Kangaroos captain Cameron Smith was one of the many to give his views on the situation and said it was "ridiculous" for players and supporters to intimidate officials.
"For as long as footy has been around you can yell out 'get him onside' or 'he's been doing it all day' and those classic lines," he said on SEN's The Captain's Run with Cameron Smith and Denan Kemp.
"But, really, that's as far as it goes. When you're intimidating so much that they're fearing for their safety, that's ridiculous."
There were fears this weekend's eighth round of the PMP would be cancelled if the referees and NSWRL hadn't come to a resolution.
