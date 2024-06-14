Government's 'record spend' the next step in fighting state-wide threats

The NSW Government has announced they will invest almost $1 billion in the state's agricultural industry over the next 12 months to battle biosecurity threats.
Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty made a quick stop at Dubbo on June 14 to confirm the government will be spending $945.7 million to protect and prevent threats to communities.
One of the biggest issues the state government is tackling in regional areas is feral pigs, the minister said.
"The feral pigs are a significant problem across regional NSW and they have been for a long time," Ms Moriarty said.
"We listened to farmers last year and invested $13 million and set a target of taking 87,000 of them alongside farmers.
"We've beat that target and we are going to continue to invest in that program."
Feral pigs have caused damage to land and crops around parts of the state while also carrying diseases which can harm other animals.
In 2023, the government started the Feral Pig Program culled 102,141 pigs but last month, NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin said official estimates suggested there could be up to 100 million in Australia.
A further $13.1 million will be put towards the culling program.
"The feral pig money is a new investment for the next year because we recognise the success of the program so far," Ms Moriarty said.
"The biosecurity commissioner I referred to so delivering on election commitments is new money. So we are making sure we are delivering on the things we told the people of NSW that we would do in this space.
"Our priority on dealing with biosecurity issues is being funded with this record spend.
"Some of that money is a continuing of programs that are already in place and continuing funding for that is also a significant achievement in a budget where the state is in a difficult financial position.
"Some of it is new investment including the $13 million for the feral pig program."
The $945.7 million will be broken down into four key areas.
Meanwhile, NSW Nationals leader and Shadow Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders held nothing back when speaking about the funding.
"It is extremely disingenuous to try and pass these re-announcements off as more support and it doesn't spell good news for our hard-working fishers and farmers," he said.
"With a major red fire ant incursion spreading deeper into the state, our honey industry having to manage varroa mites and foot and mouth disease knocking at our door, this announcement provides no certainty to any part of the Ag sector."
"It just shows that this Government is completely clueless when it comes to the impacts that are being felt by our primary industries right now and there simply won't be enough new funding in next week's budget to keep our food and fibre safe."
The new announcement is part of the 2024-25 budget which will be delivered on June 18.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.