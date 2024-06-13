Appeal to give young people a go as winter bites

The cold weather is settling in and youth homelessness is escalating. Sarah Falson's story with Uniting covers the ongoing impact of young people being priced out of the market. Uniting is appealing to give "a young person a go".
Ciara Bastow has covered the guilty verdict of a man who sent a photo of his genitals to children. The man said he was trying to stop scammers.
And another story of a woman who bit a police officer while they were undertaking a welfare check.
In sport, Nick Guthrie has another story on the PMP referees' strike. NRL premiership winner and former Australian captain Cameron Smith has weighed in on the debate, labelling it as "ridiculous".
Plus, what do Dubbo CYMS and the Lion King have in common? Read the story to find out.
Have a good day!
Orlander Ruming
Daily Liberal
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.