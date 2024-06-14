'Proud moment': From shy student to helping school-leavers find jobs

Wiradjuri woman Elizabeth Scholes-Walker was the first in her family to study business, and now she hopes to pass her love of learning onto others.
The 23-year-old, who works for JobLink Plus in Dubbo, said completing a Certificate IV in Business through her workplace in late 2023 was a proud moment.
Just as proud was being named Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year at the Western NSW Training Awards in June 2024.
Ms Scholes-Walker said she always kept her head down in school, but she was shy, and never thought she would like working with people.
Now, she is employed as an administration assistant - talking to all sorts of people - and hopes to become an administration manager some day.
"The course has helped me build my confidence and get me out of my shell," she told the Daily Liberal.
A big goal she's working towards now is to be able to train other people to do what she does.
Through her role at JobLink Plus, Ms Scholes-Walker is involved in administration for programs that help young people, aged 15 to 24 years old, into training.
The volunteer youth program helps school leavers gain life skills to help them become employed, such as licencing training and driving lessons.
Ms Scholes-Walker called it "small steps forward" to take on the rest of their lives.
"They usually come to us for their next step in life," she said.
When asked why she thinks she was named Student of the Year, Ms Scholes-Walker said she thought her connection to her community was a big factor in the judge's decision-making process.
Being connected to her community and having a work-life balance are important to Ms Scholes-Walker in doing a good job and getting satisfaction from her work.
"We have a lot to do with community events and stuff like that for NAIDOC Week and Reconciliation Week as a whole," she said.
Though young, she has a mature approach to leaving work at the office.
"It's really easy to get distracted by work and taking it home, but I think having that separation is really important," she said.
"So you don't go home and you're just thinking about it all the time, I think that's the important part about having a job, to have that separation."
Winning the award was confirmation she is on the right track.
"It summarises that I did a good job in my course and I'm doing the right thing in my community," she said.
Completing a Certificate IV through her workplace was "a pretty big achievement" for Ms Scholes-Walker and she said she could foresee more training and education in her career.
"I think it just really helps in progressing to where you want to go, like where your end goal is, so I think it's really important because it gives you those skills and knowledge to be able to get there," she said.
Ms Scholes-Walker will now go on to compete in the NSW Training Awards.
