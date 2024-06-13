Fourth person charged following a string of property thefts

A man has been charged following an investigation into a break and enter in the state's central west last year
At about 4:10am on April 23 2023, a property on the Newell Highway, Dubbo, was broken into with firearms and a utility towing a trailer holding an allegedly stolen ATV.
In another incident, between 12:15am and 3am on May 3 2023, a property on the Oxley Highway, Warren, was broken into and firearms were allegedly stolen.
In April 2023, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District and the Rural Crime Prevention Team established Strike Force Sako to investigate the incidents.
Three men - aged 23,24 and 28 - have been charged and remain before the courts.
Following further inquiries, about 7.30am on June 13, officers attended a home on Trelanvean Street, Dubbo, and conducted a Firearms Prohibition Order (FPO) search.
A 31-year-old man was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
He was charged with two counts of break and enter house steal value $60,000, six counts of steal firearm or imitation firearm, and possess shortened firearm (not pistol) without authority.
He was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on June 13.
Investigations under Strike Force Sako are ongoing.
