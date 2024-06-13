'Happy if he pulled the pin': Call for caution after captain's 'sickening' head knock

When it comes to Jarryn Powyer's recovery from a sickening head knock, Shawn Townsend is conflicted.
As coach of Dubbo CYMS, Townsend would love his captain back as soon as possible. But as a friend and someone looking out for what's best, he'd be happy for Powyer to miss the rest of the 2024 season.
Powyer was left unconscious on the turf at Mudgee's Glen Willow Stadium on Sunday, June 2, after having his head caught awkwardly between two players while attempting a tackle midway through the second half.
He was unconscious for a period of time before being transported to hospital via ambulance.
Powyer is expected to be unavailable for roughly five weeks, but Townsend would be comfortable if he remained on the sideline for much longer.
"We won't see him again for a while and I'd be happy if he pulled the pin on the year," the coach said.
"It was pretty sickening and then seeing him up at hospital that night, it wasn't the best feeling."
The loss of Powyer compounded what was already a painful day for the Fishies.
The defending premiers were beaten 68-6 by the Mudgee Dragons, but that scoreline mattered little to the coach.
Townsend and a number of CYMS players and officials visited Mudgee hospital after the match to check on Powyer before he was released later that evening.
"That was a worse feeling than the game," Townsend said.
"I didn't give two hoots about that (result) at the end."
Powyer's head knock was described as one of the worst seen by a number of people who treated him at Glen Willow.
The captain was attempting a tackle of Mudgee player-coach Clay Priest but was caught between the former NRL player and one of his own teammates.
Townsend said Powyer is still suffering the odd headache but is otherwise recovering well and was in "good spirits" at training on Tuesday night.
The coach also joked Powyer's worst injury was the broken heart he suffered when he heard what the full-time score was from Glen Willow.
The loss came after previous defeats to Macquarie and Bathurst Panthers and leaves the Fishies sixth on the ladder roughly halfway through the regular season.
CYMS is back at home at Apex Oval on Sunday for a round eight meeting with Bathurst St Pat's.
