RSL Whitney Cup's future uncertain as one side flags potential withdrawal

The future of Dubbo's premier cricket competition is unclear after one club indicated it's unlikely to nominate a first grade side for the 2024/25 season.
Dubbo Rugby Cricket Club was the subject of a meeting held on June 12 between all six Dubbo clubs, Narromine Cricket Club and the Dubbo District Cricket Association (DDCA) board.
The meeting was called for after Rugby penned a letter to the DDCA board indicating they would not be entering a side in the RSL Whitney Cup competition for the upcoming season, mainly due to the lack of player numbers.
"For us from a club perspective, we've done the numbers off the back of last season and we've been fairly proactive about this over the last couple of months," Dubbo Rugby's Glenn Shepherd said.
"We've had quite a number of players go away to uni, we've got a number (of players) tied up in businesses and can't commit the time to cricket. Unfortunately, a lot of those (players leaving) have been in our first grade side."
"Depth-wise, if we try to bring players into first grade who perhaps don't have the skill set then they don't enjoy it and that has a flow-on effect right through the club.
"We wanted to get on the front foot with it and find some solutions well before next season."
The club finished fourth last season and last won a first grade premiership in 2017/18, a match mainly remembered for Jordan Moran's exceptional double century.
After discussions with clubs throughout winter, Narromine indicated they would be open to the idea of combining with Rugby for first grade.
Narromine currently fields teams in second and third grade. The clubs would still continue fielding separate lower grade sides if they were to combine in first grade.
"We've been chatting a number of clubs and we are keen to talk to people," Shepherd said.
"It's not about a band-aid (solution) for us, there is no point in doing it for the sake of the exercise if in 12 months you have the same problem. It's about finding long-term solutions.
"It doesn't have to be the solution for the future right now, it's about trying something and seeing how that works. If it doesn't then you can massage it and try something else.
"If we don't start now then we will get to the point where it is too hard and we don't want to be there. We've got a very strong club financially and a very strong club culturally, we've got great junior numbers compared to some clubs.
"But the reality is that in terms of the quality (players) to play first grade that is the challenge and I think it is a competition challenge."
Rugby and Narromine will meet over the coming weeks to get a plan together for the upcoming season.
Should the two clubs not combine, Rugby has indicated they would be entering second and third grade sides next season.
With the competition due to start in October, Shepherd said they have been working on this current issue for some time now.
The club's first grade players who are returning next season would move to other clubs.
Whilst Rugby may be in this position currently, Shepherd went on to say the club feels the competition is not what it used to be.
"We've been watching not just our club but Dubbo cricket for a few years, not just seniors but juniors," he said.
"There has been a disturbing decline in the quality and quantity of players. There is no one thing to blame for that.
"There are a number of factors contributing, irrespective of that we need solutions to make sure the game stays strong."
Anyone interested in playing for the club can get in touch with them via their Facebook page.
