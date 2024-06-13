What's on in Dubbo this weekend?

Welcome to our What's On newsletter, where we go through what's happening in Dubbo and the surrounding towns across the weekend.
What's on this weekend?
The Dubbo Winter Whisky Festival will bring the best Australian distillers to the Central West for two nights of tasting and celebrating the diverse brands on offer. An intimate dinner and whisky tasting will be held on Friday, June 14, at The Establishment Bar Dubbo, followed by a family-friendly evening on Saturday at the Dubbo Turf Club.
The Dubbo Farmers Markets will also make a return on Saturday.
What will the weather be like?
Friday will be partly cloudy, with the chance of a shower in the late afternoon or evening. The weather will be a top of 15 across the weekend.
There's a medium chance of showers on Saturday. However only a millimetre of rain is likely to fall. It will also reach a top of 15.
And Sunday will be cloudy with a slight chance of a shower.
What else are we looking forward to?
*Friday, June 14 - NSW Young Farmers and Young Farmer Business Program hosting Bank Ready Dubbo at South Dubbo Tavern
*Saturday, June 15 - Troy Cassar-Daley's Between the Fires at Dubbo RSL
*Saturday, June 15 - Dubbo Farmers Market at Macquarie Lions Park
*Saturday, June 15 - 'Travel the World' Dining Experience at Lazy River Estate
*Friday, June 21 - In Tails - David Hobson and Colin Lane at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre
*Saturday, June 22 - Wellington Eisteddfod at the Wellington Civic Centre
*Saturday, June 22 - Wellington Rotary Market at Cameron Park
Let us know
If you've got anything else you'd like to see in our What's On newsletter, email me at orlander.ruming@dailyliberal.com.au.
Have a good weekend!
Orlander Ruming
Deputy editor
