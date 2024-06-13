How the Lion King is helping defending premiers recover from Mudgee mauling

Dubbo CYMS and Simba, the hero of the Lion King, may not be a comparison many make but it's a fitting one in this season's Peter McDonald Premiership.
The defending premiers will return to the field this weekend for the first time since a 68-6 drubbing at the hands of the Mudgee Dragons on Sunday, June 2.
It was one of the worst results this century for a club which has become a dominant force in bush footy, and it sent shockwaves around the Peter McDonald Premiership.
After having last week off training ahead of the long weekend general bye, CYMS players came together this week and one of the Lion King's pivotal scenes proved surprisingly helpful.
"We caught up on Tuesday night and had a bit of a chat about things and we came up with the Lion King analogy," coach Shawn Townsend said.
"It's where the monkey hits Simba in the face and says "it's in the past" so we'll move on pretty quick."
The moment in the movie is key for Simba as he learns the past can be painful, but you can learn from it and it helps him on his path to becoming king.
In the case of Dubbo CYMS, the hope is one terrible performance and heavy defeat won't stop them from finishing champions once more.
"It's a challenge and one they're probably looking for," Townsend said of his players.
"We've cruised through the home and away season (in the past) so now it's a different challenge."
There was no extensive post-mortem on the Mudgee match. It was simple for the coach, who said his side "just played poorly".
Given the standard CYMS has operated at for a number of years, the side has often been able to get away with bad performances and either still win or only lose narrowly.
Against a red-hot Mudgee Dragons side which was gunning for revenge after last season's grand final defeat, it was a different story.
"I remember a couple of years ago we played Orange Hawks in round one and we were woeful but only just got beaten," Townsend said.
"Sometimes it can hide a few deficiencies and you can play bad and still win but not against a good side and we didn't play well against a really good side.
"We were put to the sword so it's all about just playing better. We'll be right once we play a bit better for a longer period of time."
If CYMS is to get back to its very best in the coming weeks, it will do so without captain Jarryn Powyer.
The hard-working forward was left unconscious after suffering a sickening head knock while attempting a tackle on Mudgee player-coach Clay Priest midway through the second half of the round six contest.
Powyer is expected to miss up to five weeks after being transported from Glen Willow playing surface to hospital via ambulance.
Outside back John Grey is also facing a couple of weeks on the sideline due to a hamstring strain while dynamic prop James Stanley is out indefinitely due to illness.
In a welcome boost for the Fishies ahead of Sunday's meeting with Bathurst St Pat's, experienced duo Alex Bonham and Jyie Chapman will be back.
The pair of premiership winners missed the Mudgee loss due to work commitments.
Jeremy Thurston and Clynton Edwards have also recovered from knocks suffered at Mudgee and will start at fullback and centre respectively.
Townsend said his side is placing importance on the next three weeks with much-welcomed back-to-back home games against St Pat's and Parkes followed by a trip to Lithgow.
Sunday's first grade match is scheduled to kick-off at 2pm.
