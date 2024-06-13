Man pleads guilty to sending a photo of his genitals to children

A 49-year-old man has pleaded guilty to sending children photos of his genitals.
The man - who was excused from attending court - pleaded guilty to use carriage service to send indecent material to under 16s in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, June 12.
Court documents state at 9.45pm on Sunday, November 27, 2022 a woman received a Snapchat from the man. The woman opened the message to see that there were several recipients in a group.
Included in the group were children, including the woman's child and the child's friend.
When opening the image sent to this group, the woman saw a photo of the man's penis.
The woman spoke with her child who said he had received the image of the penis that was sent to his Snapchat. The mother took the child's phone and used it to screenshot the image.
She then replied "Um ... WTF?" from the child's phone.
The mother used the screenshot she took and sent it to the man via messenger. She said, "please tell me this is not you".
The man replied, "no it's not and sorry I was spamming att [sic] those stupid fake accounts I get like they do and must have bumped yours by mistake".
The woman replied, "Ok...my son ended up on it too. [Name redacted] in that is my son. He was so confused, as I was too".
The man said, "I apologise so much but I'm sick of them and if you do that they stop".
The woman then attempted to contact the father of the other child in the Snapchat message via text. She wanted to alert the father of the indecent image that had also been sent to his son. She forwarded him a copy of the screenshot she had taken that night.
The next morning the father saw the woman's text messages causing him to intercept the image on his son's mobile phone before he could see it. He deleted the offensive image from his son's phone.
On November 16, the man was spoken to by police. He maintained that he was attempting to send the image to a scammer and that he was very tired at the time. He did not wish to speak formally to police or attend the police station at this time.
He was contacted by police again on April 3, 2024 and asked if he would like to speak to them. He declined.
The man will be sentenced in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, July 10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.