Meet Dubbo's biggest donors who keep rolling up their sleeves to save lives

For Lauren Nott, donating blood, or plasma, is a chance for her to take some time out and read.
Ms Nott was one of the people celebrated at the Dubbo Donor Centre this week for National Donor Week. A morning tea was held at the centre to celebrate those who have made more than 150 donations.
Alongside Ms Nott, Colin Sneesby, David Berry, Kerry Felstead and John Rodis were all thanked for their contributions.
Ms Nott started donating blood when she was about 22-years-old. At the time she worked for a government department in Sydney and staff were able to take time off work to donate. She went a long with a group of her colleagues to roll up her sleeves.
Since then, she's made more than 150 donations of either blood or plasma.
There was a period of time she was unable to donate because she had children and for about 10 years Ms Nott lived more than 100 kilometres away from her nearest donor centre, but these days she aims to give plasma every three weeks.
"When you go now, it's like a mini health check-up. You get your blood checked, your pulse checked, your haemoglobin count checked. They do a lot of thorough checks now," she said.
Ms Nott said donating was easy and didn't hurt. It was also a bit of time for her to relax, "particularly when the kids were younger and life was hectic".
"It's an hour of time just to you to chill, read a book or whatever and it doesn't hurt. You're giving back to the community and you've got the potential to help so many people," she said.
"You never know when you or your family are going to need blood."
National Blood Donor Week runs from June 10 to June 16.
Lifeblood spokesperson Brian Bruce said in Dubbo, the local donors were the lifeblood of the community.
"One in three people will need blood or blood products in their lifetime, so we want to say a huge thank you to all our donors who made a difference - not only to their community - but to patients and families all over Australia," he said.
"Patients receive the gift of life because ordinary people do an extraordinary thing. They roll up their sleeves to help."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.