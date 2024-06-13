Man tries to flee court the morning after taking police on car chase

A disqualified P-plater who took police on a car chase has tried to escape Dubbo Court House when his bail was refused.
Alex Langley, 25, of East Dubbo pleaded guilty in Dubbo Local Court to police pursuit not stop drive dangerously, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and inmate escape/attempt to escape lawful custody on Wednesday, June 12.
Documents tendered to the court said on May 15, 2024 at 4.30am police were conducting patrols of the West Dubbo area when they saw a Mazda SUV speeding along East Street.
Police activated their warning lights in an attempt to stop the car along Alcheringa Street but the car was allegedly going 100 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone and failed to stop.
Police followed Langley as he sped around West Dubbo driving fast and slow and crossing onto the incorrect side of the road as he took corners.
The car then came to stop outside a property on East Street.
A secondary police car stopped next to Langley's as the officers attempted to get him out of the car.
The officers attempted to open the car door which was locked and while the officer was holding the door handle, Langley accelerated harshly driving away.
Langley again took off around West Dubbo before coming to a stop near Dunheved Circle.
The police saw Langley move from the driver's seat to the passenger side before he jumped out of the car and made a run for it as police chased him.
The police demanded he stop running before they were able to stop him and place him under arrest.
Langley denied driving the car before being taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was refused bail and transferred to NSW Corrective Services.
At 3.30pm the same day, Langley appeared before Dubbo Local Court in relation to the charges.
A Dubbo Local Court magistrate refused Langley's bail application meaning Langley would be remanded in custody with the NSW Corrective Services until a later court date.
When Langley received the news he immediately became frustrated and upset and began arguing with both the magistrate and his legal representative.
At the time Langley was sat within the dock in the middle of the court room with two corrective officers either side.
Langley - who was handcuffed - stood from his spot and continued to argue with the magistrate, waving his arms around as he pleaded his case.
He sat back down as he continued to argue the decision.
Without warning, Langley stood back up and attempted to jump over the rear railing of the dock. This route was quickly cut off by corrective officers.
Langley then jumped over the front railing instead, which is slightly shorter in height and attempted to run to the back of the court room to the exit.
The two corrective officers guarding Langley managed to stop him from making any further attempts to escape.
Langley was escorted from the courtroom.
Langley, who appeared via AVL on Wednesday, June 12, told the court he was "sorry" for everything that happened.
Langley will be sentenced in Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, July 25.
