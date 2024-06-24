Upgrades and dramatic student growth continues school's journey

Five years ago, Burrabadine Christian Community School had fewer than 20 students.
Now, they've got more than 150.
The school's dramatic growth has shocked even the staff themselves and it's led them to need more space to cater for the students.
"The students and staff are looking forward to the new facilities that are now required due to the growth over the last six years," acting principal Johnathon Bull said.
"With the change of proprietors in 2019 the school has grown from 19 students to around 160 students today.
"With this increase in student numbers, the school has been successful in receiving a grant (stage one) from the NSW government to construct a three-room general learning area, outdoor general learning area, and an upgrade to the staff car park to cater for the new staff."
The new outdoor learning area will include an enclosed projector wall to complement the agriculture program which began in 2023.
According to Mr Bull, the school has around 65 acres of usable land surrounding the school grounds that will be used for both livestock and crops.
The school was also successful with another grant (stage two) from the government in 2024.
"This grant is for the construction of a new science building which the secondary students will be looking forward to utilising," Mr Bulls said.
"The buildings were necessary as we added Year 7 in 2022, Year 8 in 2023, Year 9 in 2024 and looking forward to the addition of Year 10 in 2025."
Now catering for children from kindergarten all the way through to Year 10, is something the acting principal believes is very positive.
"It is great to see the school grow and the quality of the facilities improve with these upgrades," he said.
With these upgrades it allows the school to offer a greater range of subjects and provide an affordable Christian schooling option for Dubbo and the surrounding areas."
