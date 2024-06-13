'Ongoing effect': More young people couch surfing as rental market tightens

Youth homelessness is escalating as winter settles in Dubbo, Narromine and Wellington.
Over 300 young people in the region have sought assistance from a local charity to help find them a house during the past year.
Uniting Dubbo's communities regional program manager for youth services, Heath Fryer, said the majority of young people aged 16-24 assisted by the organisation were experiencing family instability.
"It's primary family and relationship breakdown, where they leave their primary residence and need support to find their own accommodation," Mr Fryer told the Daily Liberal.
He said youth homelessness in the region was in step with the rest of Australia, with young people having a particularly "difficult time" affording accommodation.
"At the moment the cost of living, the housing crisis, is really increasing the cost of private rentals," Mr Fryer said.
A lot of young people were being "priced out" of the market, which was having an "ongoing effect".
"We see a lot of mental health issues, drug and alcohol, domestic violence, things like that as well," Mr Fryer said.
Most young people were couch surfing or living in overcrowded, "unsafe" accommodation. If young people were sleeping rough, Uniting would put them on the priority list to find somewhere safe to sleep.
"Providing crisis accommodation for those young people so that they are not sleeping on the streets [is our priority]," Mr Fryer said.
The charity provides this type of accommodation in hotels, and also works in partnership with the government's housing department.
They also provide transitional properties on short leases of around three to six months.
"We put young people in to those to provide them a bit of stability, and work on obtaining employment or educational goals, supporting with mental health, then transitioning into the long term accommodation like private rentals or public housing," Mr Fryer said.
Uniting's Doorways for Youth program in Dubbo helps young people put together their rental applications, has relationships with local real estates, and also attends inspections.
The organisation is always on the lookout for furniture and household items for young people moving into rental accommodation.
Mr Fryer appealed to landlords to give "a young person a go".
"You have to start somewhere," he said.
