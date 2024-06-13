Legend of the game weighs in on PMP referees' strike

One of the biggest names in rugby league has given his views on the current strike action by referees in the Peter McDonald Premiership and lashed out at those who abuse officials.
NRL premiership winner and former Australian captain Cameron Smith said it's "ridiculous" for people to go as far as intimidating referees.
"Abusing refs, what's that going to do for you?" Smith said on SEN's The Captain's Run with Cameron Smith and Denan Kemp.
"Does that make you feel good? If you're there to support your team and one of your players makes a mistake, do you abuse them? No, you don't. You get behind them and tell them to be better next time. So why do we abuse referees?
"I get it. For as long as footy has been around you can yell out 'get him onside' or 'he's been doing it all day' and those classic lines. But, really, that's as far as it goes. When you're intimidating so much that they're fearing for their safety, that's ridiculous."
When announcing the strike last week, the region's referees stated they had been "let down terribly" after what they considered "inadequate and weak" penalties handed down following an abandoned reserve grade game between Wellington and Forbes on Sunday, May 19.
That incident - where no penalties outside of concerning act notices were handed down - was the final straw for the referees, who stated they had "grown tired of accepting abuse as the norm".
Phil Lindley, the referee at Wellington on May 19, reportedly feared for his safety after abuse from both sets of players and some fans at Kennard Park.
"It's sad," Kemp, who represented Brisbane, the Warriors and St George Illawarra during his NRL career, said.
"Going on strike because they fear for their safety is really, really sad. We've got to create a culture around respecting our referees.
"Even if you don't agree with them, they are literally the key integral part to our game. You've got to respect them.
"Whether it's NRL or local league, they're the to help the game, not hurt the game."
Kemp said it was particularly concerning given rugby league doesn't have "a conveyor belt of gun refs coming through".
"When we create an environment where refs don't want to be refs any more, all we're going to do is lower the standard of reffing in our games," he said.
"That frustration you're feeling now, you're going to feel it 10 times worse in 10 years' time because the standard is going to be so low because no one wants to do it."
Referees from outside of the western area travelled to Parkes last weekend to officiate the annual long weekend fixture between the Spacemen and Forbes Magpies.
There are fears PMP matches could be cancelled this weekend if the strike continues.
Six PMP fixtures - each consisting of four grades - are to be played while a large number of referees travelling to the western area seems unlikely given regular competitions around the state are resuming after their long weekend general byes.
Earlier this week, a NSW Rugby League spokesperson told ACM the organisation was "committed to ensuring all competitions are able to proceed as planned".
