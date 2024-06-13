State forks out $110m on roadworks to clear path for Dubbo wind turbines

The NSW government will spend $110.5 million on Hunter roads to help transport huge wind turbines from Newcastle port to the central west renewable energy zone.
Treasurer Daniel Mookhey has included the two-year funding in next week's state budget.
The federal government will provide an additional $18 million to the project, which includes state road upgrades and planning for a wind turbine storage hub on Port of Newcastle land.
The roads money will help trucks carry 90-metre wind turbines from Newcastle to the designated Central West-Orana Renewable Energy Zone near Dubbo.
It is understood the funding will help alleviate pinch points on the 230-kilometre route, including on the New England Highway, Golden Highway and Castlereagh Highway.
The funding will not be used for the long-awaited bypass of Muswellbrook, where a low rail bridge forces turbine-loaded trucks onto back streets en route to the clean energy zone near Armidale.
"This money is separate from anything to do with Muswellbrook bypass," Mr Mookhey said in an interview with ACM.
"It's about making sure the Port of Newcastle is connected to Central West-Orana."
It is unclear if any of the money will help upgrade the mass-restricted Denman Bridge, which forces oversized trucks off the Golden Highway onto council-owned back roads.
Minister for Climate Change and Energy Penny Sharpe said the funding would improve the Hunter road network, help build more clean energy projects and drive down power bills.
"To build solar and wind farms and our new transmission network, we'll need trucks to carry their components to sites," she said.
It's believed about 1200 turbines will need to be transported.
