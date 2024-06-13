Police officer hit and bitten while doing a welfare check

A police officer has been hit and bitten while doing a welfare check on a 28-year-old who was "going off her head" in the early hours of the morning.
Valerie Carol McIntosh from South Dubbo pleaded guilty to two counts of assault police officer in execution of duty and hinder or resist police officer in execution of duty on Wednesday, June 12 at Dubbo Local Court.
Court documents state at 1.30am police attended a Fitzroy Street residence after being told McIntosh was "going off her head" and that she had a history of becoming violent during these episodes.
The police were greeted by McIntosh's mother, who told the police McIntosh's mood had been up and down all day and she'd been yelling at nothing.
The police attempted to speak with McIntosh who was hiding around the corner, but she was "extremely argumentative" and refused to calm down.
When speaking with the police, McIntosh tried to hit one of the officers - narrowly missing their face.
McIntosh eventually sat down, however continued yelling and swearing at the police officers.
When the police attempted to find out what had happened, McIntosh stood and hit one of the officers in the face.
The police told McIntosh she would be placed under arrest and handcuffed.
When attempting to put the handcuffs on McIntosh she bit one of the officers biceps and held her teeth down causing bleeding and immediate bruising.
After the officers managed to handcuff McIntosh she continued to resist as they took her out of the building.
At this time paramedics arrived and sedated McIntosh due to her "hysterical" nature and took her to Dubbo Hospital.
Legal Aid solicitor Scott Affleck told the court that since the incident, McIntosh had been diagnosed with a number of mental health illnesses.
"I've been told this has been a long time coming, but my client wants to put this behind her as soon as possible," he said.
"She understands this is a serious offence."
Magistrate Garry Wilson sentenced McIntosh to a 12 month community corrections order.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.