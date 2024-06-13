Former bank building to have a new lease on life with restaurant and pool in plans

The former Westpac Bank building in the heart of Dubbo will soon have a brand-new look.
The building at 87 Macquarie Street is currently owned by Look Mum No Hands Pty Ltd and is being redeveloped to become a restaurant on the ground floor with even bigger plans for the first floor.
The first floor is designed to become serviced apartments, featuring four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an outside courtyard balcony which also includes a pool.
The apartment would also feature a media room and office.
Dubbo Regional Council approved the original development application for the site in April 2023 and now a construction certificate has been given the all-clear.
As for the restaurant, there will be a bar, cellar and pizza oven with a lift for accessibility as well.
There is expected opening date as of yet.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.