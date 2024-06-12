Cashless debate is heating up

The debate around businesses going cashless is heating up. Allison Hore has a story on a key council facility that's no longer accepting cash. The change was made after $470,000 in damage was done to the tip in 2022.
Superintendent Scott Tanner has been honoured for his police work. Superintendent Tanner worked in Dubbo for four years and says addressing Wellington's 'Little Antarctica' nickname was one of his biggest achievements.
Plus are you curious about how much taxpayer money is going towards flags? Riley Krause has spoken to MPs Mark Coulton, Barnaby Joyce, Michael McCormack and Andrew Gee on how much they spend in a year.
And take a look at this week's sport opinion piece. It's about the need for us to better support our referees.
