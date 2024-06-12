'Bank closure' and 'crime' make key council facility go cashless

A central west council says crime and bank branch closures were behind the controversial decision to make a key facility cashless.
From Monday, July 1, waste facilities across the Dubbo Regional Council area will no longer be accepting cash payments.
Council's resource recovery manager Jamie Lobb said the change was being made due to $470,000 in damage being done to the facilities in the 12 months up to December 2023.
"It is expected that the change to a cashless operation will save council money by reducing the repairs required to damaged infrastructure through break ins for potential cash onsite," he said.
The Whylandra Waste and Recycling Facility, Wellington Waste Transfer Station and the transfer stations at Stuart Town, Geurie, Ballimore, Eumungerie and Toongi will all be impacted by the change.
Mr Lobb added with the recent closure of NAB's Wellington branch, staff at the Wellington waste facility were having to travel all the way into Dubbo to deposit any cash taken.
"There is a considerable amount of staff time that would be saved on banking trips to Dubbo due to Wellington no longer having a bank," he said.
"This would allow better utilisation of staff time at each facility."
The change comes as debate around whether to make it compulsory to accept cash reaches the federal parliament.
Earlier in June, member for Calare Andrew Gee introduced a private members bill to parliament which would make it illegal for face-to-face businesses to refuse cash payments for transactions less than $10,000.
"Shockingly, while the law provides that banknotes and coins are legal tender, there is currently no legal requirement for banknotes or coins to be accepted for transactions in Australia," he explained.
"In other words, carrying Australian banknotes is no guarantee that you will be able complete a purchase in cash - it's all at the discretion of the business.
"If a business gives you notice that it won't accept cash it won't have to."
Mr Gee said said many people in his electorate - which includes Wellington - hold concerns that the use of cash for transactions in Australia is being phased out and will soon disappear
"While the use of cash for transactions in Australia has been declining, Australians should get to choose how they will pay for what they purchase - not financial institutions or businesses," he said.
"Not everyone is able to use online banking services. Many people, including senior Australians, find managing accounts and cards online to be stressful and confusing.
"Cash is often used in rural areas by people who do not have ready access to banking services or reliable internet access. Likewise, cash transactions are unaffected by digital failures."
Despite concerns from some in the community about the move, Mr Lobb said it would only impact a small number of people.
He said currently only one per cent of waste facility users pay in cash.
Residents will also be able to throw away some items free-of-charge at Whylandra and Wellington waste facilities. These include car batteries, old TVs and domestic e-waste, gas bottles, polystyrene, scrap metal and degassed whitegoods.
The annual tipping voucher program also provides one free visit to the tip for all residents.
When the change comes into effect all cards will be accepted and there will be no additional merchant charges.
MyDubbo Region cards which can be loaded at the Dubbo and Wellington Visitor Information Centres will also be accepted.
