Multiple officers injured, three women arrested following street brawl

Three police officers were injured while breaking up a brawl at Coonamble last weekend.
When officers arrived at the scene on Ross Street at about 9.25am last Sunday, June 9, they discovered 12 people surrounding two women who were fighting.
After the fight was broken up, an 18-year-old woman was arrested.
A 22-year-old woman was given a move-on direction and when she allegedly failed to comply, was arrested following a brief struggle.
Both women were taken to Coonamble Police Station where the 18-year-old was charged with affray and the other woman was charged with affray, hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty, and refuse/fail to comply with direction under Part 14.
While the arrests were being made, a 23-year-old woman allegedly assaulted a senior constable.
Orana Mid-Western Police District officers investigated that incident and at 3.05pm on the same day they arrested a 23-year-old at a home on Ross Street, Coonamble.
She was charged with assault police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm, and two counts of hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty.
Three senior constables in total suffered minor injuries during the incident.
