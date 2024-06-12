Major retailer celebrates milestone birthday with hospital donation

When Sandra Dimmock started working at this major retailer things looked very different.
Ms Dimmock started working at BIG W in Dubbo in 1993, the year the store became part of the Orana Mall complex. Now manager, she's seen generations of staff pass through its doors.
"The scary part is some of the team members from the early days' grandchildren are starting to work here... I think that's where you just show your age," she said.
"But the fact that we're now getting into that third generation, it obviously shows that we wouldn't work for a company for so long if we didn't enjoy working with the team.
"And that's what it comes down to."
She said one of the most rewarding things about her job is launching young people's careers.
"You watch a lot of these young ones grow up and BIG W was their first job... We nurtured them and now they're off doing their own chosen careers," she said.
"When you go into a lot of retailers around Dubbo they were our juniors when they were younger, it's really good to see."
On Tuesday, June 12, BIG W Dubbo celebrated its 45th birthday. The store - which was built before the mall - has been in the same location since its grand opening in 1979.
Ms Dimmock celebrated the milestone birthday alongside long-standing staff member Karen Fenning. The pair, along with another long-term staff member Carol Munday, have clocked up over a century of experience at BIG W between them.
"We've been climbing up the ladder as time's gone on, but it's hard to imagine now that between the three of us we've spent around 106 years at BIG W," she said.
To mark the occasion, BIG W Dubbo collected over $1000 in loose change from shoppers over ten days to replace play equipment at Dubbo Hospital. Three big trolleys filled with outdoor toys were passed over to hospital staff on the day.
The idea to replace the play equipment was pitched by local Amanda Foley, who was concerned about the lack of toys for kids in the space.
"The hospital has an indoor courtyard, but in the outdoor play area where they can just run and have fun and there was just nothing," she said.
"We reached out to BIG W and they've made a generous donation with some of the coins from the public.... All these toys in just a couple of weeks of customer donations."
Ms Dimmock said she's proud to be part of a business which gives back to the community.
"We also give to the Sydney Children's Hospital and we are avid supporters of Doin It For Rural Aussie Kids, we're just about to go into their Christmas appeal," she said.
"I think this is a great company with a lot of really good values... But honestly it's the people that I work with, because they're the ones that you see at work every day.
"We support and nurture each other, it's like a big family."
