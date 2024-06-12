Devoted country cop who 'made a difference' here recognised for his role

On his final week of policing in Dubbo, Superintendent Scott Tanner said he felt like he had "really made a difference in the community".
Superintendent Tanner spent almost four years in Dubbo, and speaking to the Daily Liberal ahead of his move in 2017 he said the city would always have a special place in his heart.
This week, Superintendent Tanner was among eight police officers to receive an Australian Policing Medal as part of the King's birthday honours.
He joined the NSW police force on January 24, 1993. Superintendent Tanner's career spans Newcastle, Wallsend, Grafton, Nymboida, Manilla, Gunnedah, Coonabarabran, Dubbo, Armidale and Lismore.
His citation labels him as a "proud country cop", who "has always devoted himself to being a strong part of the fabric of the country towns he has worked and lived in".
In 2017, Superintendent Tanner said locking people up and putting them in jail did not work.
"We have to have a whole of government, whole of community approach to it. We've got such a wealth of talent in this community, we just need to tap into it," he said.
"Once you become a commander you get removed from what a lot of people think are the core duties of policing, which is reducing crime or locking up crooks.
"When you become a commander you look at that whole strategic thing about how we fit into the community, how we can develop our own staff to be better, and also influence those other areas of government to help us reduce crime."
One of the biggest achievements during his time in the region was the work understand in Wellington to combat the drug ice. He said the results from the strike force "really made a difference, especially in the Wellington community".
"At that particular time Wellington was copping a fair bagging in the media about being 'Little Antarctica' and things like that, but we went a long way to changing that community," Superintendent Tanner said.
"Wellington still has it's challenges, don't get me wrong, but that's one of the points I make is that we identified problems and we threw a lot of resources at it."
Superintendent Tanner now works in the Richmond police district.
