Man jailed after sending lurid texts to minor

Is there a better way to celebrate after a footy match than with an impromptu dance? That's what happened after the NSW Junior Rugby Union State Championships under 14s girls decider. Nick Guthrie was there as the two teams came together to celebrate their shared win.
Meanwhile, a retiree has been fatally bashed after being wrongly labelled as a pedophile. Anthony Davis has been found guilty of the manslaughter of Parkes man Kenneth Campbell. Davis broke in and punched Mr Campbell in the head during the search for a missing teenager.
And Allison Hore has written about the sentencing of Narromine man Alan Harry. He was found guilty of sending lurid text messages to what he thought was a 12-year-old boy.
To finish on a lighter note, the Sing Australia Dubbo choir is celebrating its 22nd birthday. A local business has chipped in to help save the organisation. Ciara Bastow has covered the story.
Have a good day!
Orlander Ruming
Deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.