'Selfless' Seuseu leads terrific Two Blues to state title success

He may have only scored one of his side's seven grand final tries, but there was no doubt Lorima Seuseu was the star of the Two Blues' NSW Junior Rugby State Championships victory at Dubbo.
The fullback's pace, power and playmaking was on show throughout the Two Blues' dominant 47-12 decider win over Manly in the grand final at Apex Oval on Monday, June 10.
Seuseu had a hand in almost every try the western Sydney side scored, with a rocket cut-out pass in the first half to put winger Rossetti Matualoto over the type of highlight any adult player would be pleased with.
"He just brings a lot to this team," victorious coach Mat Toailoa said of his captain.
"When he's playing, you just get confidence and know that he's going to do a job for the team.
"But he's also very selfless too, which I love about him. That's just as important as scoring them."
The dominant grand final performance came as no shock to Toailoa.
The coach was all too aware a performance like that was possible after seeing the side's performance across the long weekend.
Prior to the grand final, the Two Blues had scored 223 points across the seven games played at Dubbo and conceded just 22.
Despite that eye-catching form, the group of players which have dominated the state championships in recent years were far from arrogant.
"I always knew the boys had it in them," the coach said.
"But the one thing that we learned from playing Many two years ago is that when it comes to grand finals, they're gonna come and play.
"We didn't take anything for granted. We just made sure we had to play had.
"The boys deserve that. They really worked hard. To get to this stage was hard enough but they really deserve this three-pear and I'm happy for them."
Toailoa has been a big part of the Two Blues' success, but he was full of praise for the playing group after another grand final triumph.
Few junior sides move the ball as quickly as the Two Blues and while there were handling errors at times, the players stuck to their guns and the rewards from their attacking style soon followed.
Rangy outside centre Jake Capovilla scored a double while Matualoto, Jacob Semaan, Leonard Salter, Spencer Sorensen and Seuseu were the other try-scorers.
Alongside Seuseu as a standout was vice-captain and back-rower Thomas Jackson, who set the tone for his side with a catalogue of powerful charges with ball in hand.
"Anybody could coach this group of kids and be successful, so I'm just fortunate that I'm the one that does it," Toailoa said.
"It's just amazing. They're very blessed, these kids.
"We've always been a team that love to show our skill and our flair so we're just fortunate we were able to show that in the grand final."
Manly was brave in defeat and never threw in the towel. Captain and front-rower Sebastian Conna was the best of a beaten team and was a deserved try-scorer in the decider.
Like so many others involved in the weekend's championships, Toailoa had plenty of praise for Dubbo as host of the carnival.
Running the carnival was a big task, but the Dubbo Junior Rugby Club ensured everything went smoothly over the three days of competition.
"It's my first time here and it's just so nice," Toailoa said.
"It's so peaceful compared to the city life. Everyone has loved it up here. It's been a great weekend."
