Sod turning on new animal shelter a claws for celebration

Ground has been broken on a new animal shelter to replace council's "ageing" and "substandard" facility.
On Tuesday, June 11, councillors and council staff officially turned the first sod on the construction of the new Dubbo City Animal Shelter which will have space for over 100 dogs and 40 cats.
Animal shelter coordinator Kirsty Forrest said all the shelter's staff are "very excited" for the new facility to open.
"We are seeing a lot more animals coming in from the community, due to a lot of people going through hardship... the cost of living is going up and sometimes the first things to go are the pets," she told the Daily Liberal.
"Unfortunately, the whole of NSW is experiencing a large number of animals in shelters and rescues everywhere."
Dubbo Regional Council mayor Mathew Dickerson said the current shelter is reaching the end of its life and will not be able to sustain future demand as the region grows.
He said over the last three years there has been an average of 2,216 dogs and cats through the shelter each year.
"We do get our rangers bringing a lot of cats and dogs every day," he said.
"We do need the facilities to be able to house those dogs and cats and to make sure they're in an appropriate condition.
"The new facility will expand our capacity to house animals and will ensure they receive top-tier care."
Ms Forrest also worked at the shelter between 2008 and 2014 when the RSPCA was running it and said back then, while there was a steady flow of animals coming in, there were also more being adopted.
"There was a lot more of a flow to be able to move them to other shelters and a lot more adoption back then than what I'm seeing now... it's the cost of living that's affecting it the most," she said.
The new shelter will include a single-storey, barn style building to house the animals and an on-location veterinary clinic and grooming area. It will also include new offices for on-site staff.
It will be fitted out with insulation and climate control to ensure the animals are kept cool during summer months.
Manager environmental compliance, Helen Eyre, said the new facility would also allow for additional programs and services to be offered to the community.
"The facility will have the capability that we will be able to look at implementing a volunteer program that could see volunteers coming to walk, play and undertake enrichment activities for the animals housed at the shelter in a large, grassed area," she said.
"The new design will also feature specially designated adoption areas for residents who are looking to adopt a dog or cat, providing an additional level of security in knowing that animals are going to the right home for them."
The new facility is being constructed next to the current facility by David Payne Construction.
It is expected to be completed in April 2025.
