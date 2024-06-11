Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Fatal bashing victim was wrongly labelled a pedophile

By Stephanie Gardiner
Updated June 11 2024 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A retiree was wrongly branded a pedophile by a country town "rumour mill" before he was fatally bashed by a man searching for a missing teenager, a court has been told.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.