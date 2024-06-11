'What rugby is all about': Special scenes follow grand final classic

A drawn match can often leave both sets of players feeling like they've lost.
Those feelings can only be magnified when the draw comes in a grand final.
But that was far from the case at Apex Oval on Monday, June 10, following a fantastic NSW Junior Rugby Union State Championships under 14s girls decider.
Players from Sydney Uni/Penrith and Illawarra came together after the full-time whistle to celebrate with those who had been fierce rivals just minutes earlier, while both posed teams united for photos with the trophy after being crowned joint-premiers.
Just to top it off, players from both sides took part in a post-game dance to add to the occasion.
Shannon Maddern and Mitchell Lowrie, the respective coaches, sang from the same hymn sheet after seeing the post-match scenes.
"That's so good. That's the whole point of rugby and the sisterhood," Sydney Uni/Penrith's Maddern said.
"In rugby in New South Wales and Australia in general, it will definitely grow from here."
Illawarra's Lowrie was equally proud of the players from both sides.
"That's what rugby is all about," he said.
"The funny part was no-one knew whether they had won or what the result was but that show of elation at the end was fantastic.
"I'm really happy both girls from Sydney Uni/Penrith and Illawarra got to share in the success and who knows what's next to them."
The final result was a worthy one given the quality of rugby shown from both sides.
The match had a bit of everything. From fantastic tries, the type of crunching hits you wouldn't expect to see in an under 14s games, a number of yellow cards and even a late send-off.
In the end, it all came down to a penalty goal attempt from Illawarra's Rora Te Ra Chase after the full-time siren.
The Illawarra scrumhalf successfully slotted it from virtually right in front to secure a share of the title.
"The poor girl. I wouldn't want to be in her shoes, but she did it," Lowrie laughed.
"She didn't even hesitate, she kicked it over and now we're all here, so it's fantastic."
Te Ra Chase's goal-kicking was vital for Illawarra after Sydney Uni/Penrith scored three tries to two.
Outstanding Sydney Uni/Penrith fullback Tanaya Smith scored two of her side's tries and showcased her speed and skill throughout, while much of Illawarra's power came from its forwards.
Illawarra captain and prop Ruby Seitula produced a barnstorming performance up front and scored one of her side's tries while the other was scored by tireless No. 8 Jane Latu.
"She's a one-woman show," Lowrie said of his captain.
"She earned her respect because what she did for us, she's fantastic. Hopefully she goes on to bigger and better things."
Maddern showered praise on Smith after the fullback's performances across the three-day carnival.
"She's a gun. Honestly, you can never underestimate that kid," she said.
"Sometimes it looks like she'd down but that's just her catching her breath. Then she's back up and on again."
Maddern described the grand final as "intense" and the quality was more impressive given the sides had played eight games each across the long weekend prior to the final.
Given the standard of play seen across the tournament, there's plenty of excitement about what the players will go on to achieve in the future.
"They are future stars and if they stay in rugby, fantastic. That's where we want them to stay," Lowrie said.
"Hopefully wherever they go, they enjoy themselves and have a great time.
"But they're bonded for life now and they've got a memory for life now and that's something we've provided for them here over the weekend and that's fantastic."
