12-year-old among four young people charged over business break-in

Four young people between 12 and 17-years-old have been charged after a break-in on Wheelers Lane.
About 12:15am on Sunday, June 9, police were called to a business at Wheelers Lane
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District established a crime scene and started investigations into the circumstances surrounding the break and enter.
A short time later police searched a home a home on Alcheringa Street, Dubbo, and allegedly located a number of electronic items stolen during the break in.
About 1:30am, officers attended a property on Newcombe Court, Dubbo.
During a search of the property, police allegedly located more items stolen during the break in.
Four males, aged 12, 13, 14 and 17, were arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
The 12-year-old boy was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company steal less than or equal to $60000.
He was refused bail and appeared before a Children's Court on Sunday, June 9 and was refused bail to appear before a Children's Court on Monday, June 17.
The 13-year-old boy was charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company steal less than or equal to $60000.
He was refused bail and appeared before a Children's Court on Sunday, June 9, and was given strict conditional bail to appear before a Children's Court on Wednesday, June 12.
The 14 and 17-year-old boys were arrested for breach of bail.
They appeared before a Children's Court on Sunday, June 9, and were given conditional bail to appear before a Children's Court on Thursday, November 14.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.