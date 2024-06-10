Questions raised after organisation's funding slashed

Questions have been raised after Indigenous-run organisation REDI.E had its funding slashed. Allison Hore has written about the decision, which has been attributed to "consistent underperformance".
Meanwhile, Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson has come under fire for using AI-generated images of the Dubbo Regional Livestock Markets and the abattoir. The images have been criticised for turning the issue about the proposed sale of the saleyards into a joke. Elka Devney reached out to the mayor for his reasoning.
And Sarah Falson has spoken to Hannah Harland after she was named as the Trainee of the Year at the Western NSW Regional Training Awards.
In sport, Nick Guthrie has the latest on a referee who is recovering after collapsing during Sunday's Peter McDonald Premiership match at Parkes. He suffered a suspected heart attack.
Orlander Ruming
Deputy editor
