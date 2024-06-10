Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Questions raised after organisation's funding slashed

Updated June 10 2024 - 2:44pm, first published 2:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Questions have been raised after Indigenous-run organisation REDI.E had its funding slashed. Allison Hore has written about the decision, which has been attributed to "consistent underperformance".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.