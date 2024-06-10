Plea negotiations delay duo's murder proceedings

A long-delayed murder case has hit another road block with one accused ready to go to trial and the second still in negotiation.
Appearing via video link from prison at Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, June 6, Mark Charles Stanley, 21, was ready to plead not guilty to murder and be committed for trial.
However, just as he was about to formally enter his plea, counsel representing his co-accused Titan Gilkes, 22, stood and told the court her client was still in negotiation with police over a plea.
On the morning of the court appearance, Gilke's had made his latest offer and prosecutors said they would need six weeks to consider it.
Presiding magistrate Gary Wilson was reluctant to grant an adjournment, given the number of times the proceedings had already been delayed, but eventually agreed to it.
"The same thing happens every Thursday... I'm sure Mr Stanley wants to get on with it," he said.
"These matters have stagnated, from the court's perspective, for so long."
Both Stanley and Gilkes are accused of being involved in the death of 67-year-old Paul Jacques during a robbery at a home in Wellington during August of 2021.
In the early morning of Monday, August 2, 2023, emergency services were called to a home on Gisborne Street, Wellington, following reports of a shooting.
On arrival, police said they found Mr Jacques with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
Following investigations, at about 12:30pm on Monday, May 29, 2023, detectives attended a correctional centre in Wellington where they arrested Stanley.
He was charged with murder and assault with intent to rob while armed with a dangerous weapon.
About a week later, at 12:20pm on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 detectives arrested Gilkes at a correctional centre on the South Coast.
He was charged with murder and assault with intent to rob while armed with a dangerous weapon and later charged with possession of an unauthorised firearm.
Both men will appear in Dubbo Local Court again on July 4, 2024.
Should they both plead not guilty, a trial will proceed in the NSW Supreme Court at Dubbo in August.
