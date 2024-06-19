THROWBACK THURSDAY | Photos from the Daily Liberal in April 2010 - Part 2

We've taken a hop, skip and a jump back to the pages of the Daily Liberal in April 2010.
There are HEAPS of familiar faces.
It was the time for the Wellington Boot. Pictured in the photos include: Laura Thorn, Lousie Wykes, Loren Wilson, John and Kathy Roberts, Toni Sturt, Kate Smith, Sharon Simmons, Samantha Wynn, Tina Martin, Lisa Brett and Lisa Griplas.
Weve also got some action on the sporting field with Harry Edumndson, Kyle Munro, Brayden Ashworth and Neil Motbey
Want to see more photos from the pages of the Daily Liberal throughout the ages? Our Walk Down Memory Lane galleries are published every Tuesday and as the name suggests, our Throwback Thursday photos are on the website every Thursday.
See all the past photo galleries here: http://www.dailyliberal.com.au/news/tbt/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.