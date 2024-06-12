THROWBACK THURSDAY | Photos from the Daily Liberal in April 2010

We've taken a hop, skip and a jump back to the pages of the Daily Liberal in April 2010.
There are HEAPS of familiar faces. Have we captured anyone you know?
It was the time for the Wellington Boot - make sure to check out all the great fashion - plus we've also got some action from the sporting field, including cricket, greyhound racing and even some lawn bowls.
What do you remember from Dubbo in April 2010?
Do you have a year you would like us to look back on? Let us know in the comments below.
Our Throwback Thursday galleries are published on the Daily Liberal website and in the print edition every Thursday.
See all the past Throwback Thursday photo galleries here: http://www.dailyliberal.com.au/news/tbt/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.