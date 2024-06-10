Chief playmaker facing weeks on sideline after late withdrawal

The Parkes Spacemen could be without captain-coach and halfback Chad Porter for two massive road trips due to injury.
The star playmaker was a late withdrawal from Parkes' long weekend derby against Forbes, being ruled out just before kick-off.
While he was forced to sit on the sideline as the Spacies were narrowly defeated 22-18, Porter addressed his current state following the game.
"I'm alright," he said.
"We did a light training session not at Pioneer (Park) but at another oval and I ended up tweaking my hammy.
"I tried to have a go in the warm up but I was no good so I'll be out for a couple of weeks I'd say."
Porter's absence from the Parkes outfit moved 18-year-old Ryan Goodsell into the halves while fellow young gun Jack Milne joined the bench.
Goodsell showed some positive signs at halfback after floating around different positions through the opening rounds while five-eighth Joe Dwyer impressed with the added responsibilities.
The Spacies will now have a tough decision on their hands over the number seven jersey with Porter a strong chance of missing Parkes' road trip this weekend to Lithgow.
The club signed Emmanuel Cerei from the Macquarie Scorpions who played reserve grade at halfback.
Earlier in the season, Dwyer donned the halfback jersey after Porter rested himself against Nyngan.
Riley Scott played at five-eighth on that occasion.
After the Lithgow match, Parkes will take on Dubbo CYMS at Apex Oval before another tough trip to Bathurst the following week.
Porter joins the list of star playmakers who have missed games through injury this season after Orange CYMS' Daniel Mortimer and Dubbo CYMS' Claude Gordon have both had stints on the sideline.
