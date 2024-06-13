Premier living with rural outlook

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday June 14: 10 Loane Place, Dubbo:
Constructed by local builder Heath Yeo, this beautiful property boasts a thoughtful layout that includes four spacious bedrooms, each designed with serenity in mind.
The main bedroom is a standout feature, offering a stunning walk-in robe and a luxurious ensuite that provide the ultimate in privacy and comfort. The three remaining bedrooms are all generous in size and include built-in robes. Additionally, there is an office with its own external access which is ideal for professionals who work from home or for a dedicated study area for students.
The home is a blend of Federation-style elegance and modern amenities. It sits on a generous 859 square metre block that provides ample yard space for children to play and adults to entertain. The exterior is marked by deep verandas on three sides, inviting residents to enjoy the tranquil outdoor surroundings.
Residents of this home will enjoy a relaxed lifestyle with a touch of country charm that is perfectly complemented by modern comforts. The open plan kitchen, dining, and living area serves as the heart of the home, and is ideal for both family gatherings and entertaining guests. The space overlooks established lawns, flourishing gardens, and the serene backdrop of Troy Gully Reserve.
Comfort is assured year-round with a gas fireplace, ducted gas heating, and industrial-grade evaporative cooling, while a solar system helps to keep those utility bills down. This home is perfect for growing families, discerning professionals, and outdoor enthusiasts who appreciate a peaceful yet connected living environment.
Inside, nine foot ceilings are adorned with decorative cornices and extra-wide skirtings that add to the stately charm, while timber floorboards provide a warm, organic touch.
Deep verandahs on three sides of the house offer additional outdoor living space and provide the perfect places to relax and unwind.
Situated at 10 Loane Place, the neighbourhood is quiet and family-friendly, and offers a sense of community and tranquillity. Located only three kilometres to Dubbo College Senior Campus and four kilometres to the conveniences of Orana Mall, this home balances the peace of a suburban setting with convenient access to natural surroundings.
